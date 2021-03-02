When Kern County debuted its mass vaccination site in January, COVID-19 vaccines were coming in from the state at a trickle at just 300 doses a day. Those numbers have slowly but steadily ticked up thanks to additional allotments from the state.
Next week, the county plans to offer the most it ever has at the fairgrounds: 5,600 doses for the week or about 1,100 doses a day.
That's still a far cry from the 5,000 doses a day that the county says the site is built to handle. But the additional allotments from the state are welcome as those who work in agriculture, food, education, child care and emergency service workers have begun to receive their first vaccines the last two weeks, along with residents over 65 years old who are continuing to receive their first and second vaccines.
"We're ready to do so much more than we're doing now," said Tom Beckett, technology services manager with Kern County Public Health Services Department. "Give us enough, we'll do it. We're standing by."
He pointed out that for vaccines that require two doses, such as Pfizer and Moderna, it will require 1.8 million shots in total.
"We want our residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible," said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health Services.
"How quickly that happens?" she asked. "We don't know."
She encouraged residents to sign up at myturn.ca.gov or call a state call center at 833-422-4255 so that when their turn comes they're ready.
In the meantime, the county opened the fairgrounds gates for local news outlets to cover the proceedings Tuesday morning. A few Kern County residents due for their second doses gave permission to have their vaccine journey documented.
It's an all-hands-on-deck effort, according to Devin Brown, chief human resources officer for the county. Employees from every department, from public works to the public defender, are stepping up to help check paperwork or direct patients from the admission gates, to assistance in the vaccination process, to the final 15 to 30 minutes while they make sure there are no ill effects from the patients
So far the county has been getting great reviews.
"It just couldn't have been any easier or simpler," said Mike Minner, who received the vaccine on Tuesday.
Victor Ramirez came to get his second shot, along with his wife who wasn't due for hers until Saturday. The couple felt very strongly about sharing their stories, because they said there has been a lot of misinformation about the vaccine in the Hispanic community.
"What I say to the Hispanic community is 'Don't be afraid, come get the vaccine,'" Victor Ramirez said, through a translator. "The vaccine is for protection against COVID-19."
He said that with his second dose he already had a sense of freedom. But he said the vaccine wasn't just for himself but everyone around him.
"It's important because I'm not only protecting myself, but I'm protecting my family from COVID and my community in general," Victor Ramirez said.
The others who came to the event also felt a strong sense of duty in getting vaccinated. Minner runs a small business and he said the vaccine is a kind of "gift" to the people he works with.
Married couple Evelyn and Robert Boyd came in to get their shot together. Evelyn said that her extended family has been working hard to make sure that everyone who can get vaccinated can, and slowly they are. She has hardly seen her grandkids over the last year — just a few short visits, mostly outside. Robert Boyd said it will help him be more at ease.
"Every time you get an itch in your throat you think, 'Oh did I catch it?'" he said.
But he, too, said he sees the vaccine as something much bigger than himself.
"I'm going to be safer for the community," he said.