Kern County updates election tallies

The Kern County Elections Division on Tuesday updated its ongoing count of ballots from the Nov. 8 general election.
Tens of thousands of ballots remain to be tallied, but some close races are continuing to take shape with every update. Here are some highlights:
• The lead Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, holds over Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in California's 22nd Congressional District race shrank from 8.4 points as recently as Friday to 5.4 points, a difference of 3,056 votes;
• In the District 3 race for a seat on the Kern Community College District board, Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg was 280 votes, or 2.46 points, ahead of challenger John Antonaros;
• Jeff Flores remained ahead in the 3rd District Kern County Board of Supervisors race, with 51.4 percent of the vote to Brian Smith's 48.6 percent, a difference of 659 votes; and
• In Measure K, a sales tax increase of 1 percentage point expected to generate about $54 million a year for public safety and vital services, "yes" votes outnumbered "no" votes 20,187 to 19,879, a difference of about three-quarters of a point in an election where a simple majority decides the result.