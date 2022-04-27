Kern County to resume streaming meetings on YouTube

Kern County has decided to resume streaming Board of Supervisors' meetings on YouTube following a penalty by the streaming giant in which a video was temporarily flagged and removed.
YouTube later admitted the removal of an April 5 meeting in which public commenters discussed unconfirmed theories of election fraud was a mistake. The video has since been returned to the platform and a "strike" against the county's official channel was removed.
The county had decided to stop streaming meetings on YouTube, fearing that earning three strikes within 90 days would result in their channel being banned.
However, in a news release on Wednesday, the county said it would resume streaming meetings on YouTube since the issue appeared to be cleared up.