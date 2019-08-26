Kern County Public Works will hold a series of hazardous waste collection events throughout September for residents outside Bakersfield.
On Sept. 7, an event will be held at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
On Sept. 21, an event will be held at the McFarland/Delano Transfer station located at 11249 Stradley Ave.
On Sept. 28, an event will be held at the Lebec Transfer Station located at 300 Landfill Road.
Each event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon only and will be available only to Kern County residents.
Residential hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, some personal hygiene products, pesticides, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals and automotive products and fluids.
When discarded improperly, hazardous waste may threaten human health or the environment.
Other special waste facilities in Kern County will also accept hazardous waste throughout September.
The Mojave Special Waste Facility located at 17035 Finnin St. is open every first Saturday every other month from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Ridgecrest Kern County Special Waste Facility, located at 33301 W. Bowman Road, will be open Sept. 14 and 28. Operational hours for the facility are the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Metro Kern County Special Waste Facility located at 4951 Standard St. is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
