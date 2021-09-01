Kern County to hold redistricting meeting on Tuesday

Kern County is holding a public hearing on Tuesday to receive input on the redrawing of district lines scheduled to take place this year to account for new data provided by the U.S. Census.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. Virtual attendance is also possible. Those interested in calling in can dial 831-296-3421. The conference ID is 995 496 641#. The Spanish translation ID is 231 968 088#.
The public can draw their own districts to submit to the county at districtr.org/tag/kern_count. Maps must be printed and scanned before being submitted to redistricting@kerncounty.com. Maps can also be dropped off to Kern County libraries.
More information can be found at kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu.