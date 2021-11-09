Kern County to hold potentially final redistricting hearing on Tuesday

Kern County supervisors could conclude the redistricting process at a meeting on Tuesday.
During the meeting, supervisors will host a public hearing and potentially approve one of two final draft maps that have been drawn from their comments and community input.
The two maps give the supervisors the choice of keeping their districts largely the same or dramatically shifting district boundaries. In the map in which dramatic changes would occur, known as Draft Plan D, all of eastern Kern would be represented by one supervisor, a contrast to the two that represent the northern and southern portions of that region.
Three districts in Draft Plan D would be centered around Bakersfield, with another district taking up the northwestern corner of the county.
Draft Plan A3, the other map, modifies districts slightly to account for population changes.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Board Chambers located at 1115 Truxtun Ave.
Individuals may attend in person or submit feedback by emailing redistricting@kerncounty.com or leaving a voicemail at 661-868-3139.
Members of the public who believe they are part of a “community of interest” may fill out a form to request their community remain intact. The state defines communities of interest as a group of people who share common social or economic interests, live in a geographically defined area, and should be included in the same district for fair representation.
Supervisors have the option of voting to approve the new map on Tuesday or delaying a vote for further work. The deadline to approve a map is Dec. 15.
More information is available at kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu.