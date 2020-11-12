Kern County public health will hire temporary workers to be deployed to disadvantaged areas of the county starting next week under a plan announced Tuesday to provide COVID-19 outreach and education to vulnerable populations.
The decision appears to be a stopgap measure after supervisors three weeks ago refused to award a $1 million contract to Building Healthy Communities Kern, a coalition of grassroots community groups that work in outlying valley communities and was recommend by Constantine's office to do the work. Supervisor Zack Scrivener said he wouldn't support awarding the group the money, which is grant money from the state, because it had advocated defunding the police on social media. The board ultimately declined to vote on the contract.
The ACLU subsequently notified the county that the action was a violation of the First Amendment and asked that the contract be reconsidered. Reyna Olaguez, the communications director for Building Healthy Communities Kern, said she's asked to speak with the supervisors and talk about her organization and the work it has done.
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said his department will hire on extra-help staff to conduct the outreach, which entails making direct contact with individuals and providing health education on coronavirus testing and preventative measures. The money to fund the activities comes from an $8 million award from the state to help with COVID-19 efforts, which the state has said should be specifically targeted at communities that rank low on the state's index of disadvantaged communities.
Olaguez also owns Adelante Strategies, a communications firm, which has previously contracted with the county on census outreach work. Supervisors also declined to approve a separate COVID-19 contract with Adelante to facilitate advertisements on Spanish language media because she was linked to Building Healthy Communities.
She said Building Healthy Communities Kern and Adelante Strategies have worked extensively in the targeted communities for 10 years and are trusted messengers.
"While we want the board to right this wrong, we are happy Matt Constantine is moving forward and are here to support in any way we can," Olaguez said in a statement Wednesday. "This is not the time to cut resources, but rather the time to fully fund the organizations and experts who can help keep residents safe, especially those who are already most susceptible to the ravages of this pandemic."
The plan for the county to hire outreach workers was announced by Constantine Tuesday morning after a public comment session in which several community members lambasted supervisors for their refusal to award the contract weeks ago to Building Healthy Communities Kern.
"You all pushed to reopen Kern, every single one of you. And now that my people, black and brown people, are the ones being most affected, you deny helping our communities," said Julie Solis, a local resident. "You deny helping the Latino and Black communities being most affected by your push to reopen."
"I have generations and generations of family in this community. This is a huge disappointment," said Veronica Vasquez, who identified herself as a resident of Delano. "The three (supervisors) that voted on this, you don’t have family here... How dare you take away the necessary resources from them? How dare you use that position in that way. You should be ashamed of yourselves."
Supervisors did not directly respond to the comments.
Constantine said the workers are not being hired "in lieu of" a contract with Building Healthy Communities Kern but in order to get the work started immediately.
"My objective is to provide the best healthiest environment we can. We remain open to all ideas but so we don’t waste time we wanted to try to do the best we can as quickly as we can," he said.