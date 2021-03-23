Kern County to enter the red tier on Wednesday

Kern County will move into the red tier on Wednesday after a steady decline of coronavirus spread over the last several weeks.
Entering the red tier allows higher levels of business and social activity. On Wednesday, restaurants will be officially allowed to serve meals indoors and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen. Stores and shopping centers will also be allowed to increase the number of people inside their stores. Gyms can also open indoors.
According to the state’s system of governing the activity that can occur within counties, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the red tier is the third most restrictive tier after the purple tier. If COVID-19 continues to fall, Kern County could be eligible to drop into the orange tier and even the lowest yellow tier.
Kern County first qualified for the red tier last week, but the Blueprint for a Safer Economy dictates that counties must meet metrics for two weeks before dropping tiers.
The earliest Kern County could move into the orange tier is now April 7.
As of Tuesday’s weekly update, Kern County’s COVID-19 metrics were as follows:
- Case rate: 5.5 new cases each day per 100,000 people. It must be below 8 per 100,000 for the red tier
- Positivity rate: 2.8 percent. It must be below 4.9 percent for the red tier
- Health equity metric (positivity rate in poor zip codes): 3.9 percent. It must be below 8 percent for the red tier.
Last week’s COVID-19 metrics:
- Case rate: 7.8 new cases each day per 100,000 people
- Positivity rate: 3.7 percent
- Health equity metric: 4.9 percent
This story will be updated.