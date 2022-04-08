Kern County to cool for a bit starting Saturday

After a mini-heat wave that threatened to break temperature records for the second day in a row — for the second time in as many months — Kern County is expected to see cooler temperatures through next week, according to weather officials.
The National Weather Service reported that Thursday’s high of 97 in Bakersfield broke the record of 96 for April 7, which was set in 1989.
With a high of 93 in Bakersfield on Friday, the city avoided the record, which was also 96 degrees, set in 1989. February saw three days in a row of record-setting heat. Eighty-degree-plus temperatures from Feb. 12-14 all set or tied historical highs.
But more importantly, the forecast is calling for the temperature to get much cooler Saturday and into next week, with highs forecast to be in the 60s by Wednesday, with even a chance for precipitation on Monday afternoon, as well as snow at 4,000 feet, according to Jim Dudley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Basically, we just had a large ridge of high pressure that builds along the coast, across the West, for the last couple of days — and under high pressure you have the potential for much warmer than normal temperatures,” Dudley said Friday. The historic average temperature for April 8 is 74 degrees, he added.
“The good news is, that’s moving away, so the coold own starts (Saturday),” he said. “By the time we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, it’ll be 30 degrees cooler.”
The low-pressure system moving in to replace the current one is likely to bring rainfall measurable in the hundredths of an inch, he said, but areas such as the Grapevine and the Tehachapis could see up to an inch of snow, which, in the past, has been enough to impact traffic.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be heavy (snow), it might just be flurries, but that’s something that we certainly have to keep an eye on,” Dudley said. “One inch can shut (Tejon Pass) down for a long time for a lot of people.”
While water officials have been talking about how dry March was, the year’s water total, which weather officials measure from Oct. 1, is not that far off its historical average.
The normal average is 5.61 inches for that timespan, and the current total is 5.01 inches. To demonstrate just how much the wet December Kern County saw impacted that figure, Dudley also noted that since January, Bakersfield has only seen 1.46 inches, whereas normally that figure would be about 3.72 inches.