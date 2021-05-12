Kern County to conduct 'Operation Safe Park' at Panorama and Heritage beginning Thursday

Kern County Park Rangers will continue “Operation Safe Park” at both Panorama and Heritage parks from Thursday through Saturday.
The operation will see a concentrated law enforcement presence at the two parks to mitigate illegal activity allegedly taking place in the area.
From April 22-24, the county conducted the first version of the elevated enforcement period. During that time, rangers made two felony arrests on suspicion of narcotics possession and narcotics for sale. Also, four misdemeanor arrests on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs were made. A total of 104 citations for alleged drug use, being in the park after posted closing hours and having a vehicle parked in a posted no parking zone along Panorama Driver were also distributed.
Both Panorama and Heritage Park are closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. Parking along the north side of Panorama Drive is also prohibited during the same time period.
The county plans to continue Operation Safe Park in other parks in Kern. The next scheduled enforcement action is June 24-25 at Lamont, Rexland and Greenfield Parks.