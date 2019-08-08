Fifteen teenagers from Kern County, ages 14 through 17, were honored Monday after completing a 10-day Marine Corps program at Camp Pendleton.
The program, Devil Pups Youth Program for America, strives to develop its participants qualities of good citizenship, self-control, confidence, personal discipline, teamwork and respect for others.
The Kern County Veterans Service Department recognized these graduates at the Annual Devil Pups Recognition and Awards Ceremony on Monday at the Larry E. Reider Education Center.
These Kern County Devil Pups participated in running, first aid, jumping into a swimming pool from a 25-foot tower, conditioning hikes in steep terrain and close order drills. They also attended educational lectures from military and civilian role models about leadership. The camp was held July 25-Aug. 3.
Here are the recent Kern County Devil Pups graduates:
- David Barriga
- Alyssia Bravo
- David Casillas
- Carina Cazarez
- Zachary Chambers
- Liam Fox
- Kevin Guzman
- Haden Mercer
- Shane Murray
- Melanie Ramos
- Hayden Sherrill
- Nathan Talley
- Daniel Trammell
- Jonathan Valdez
- Conner White
Each Devil Pup hiked up Old Smokey and received a challenge coin from their instructors, signifying their graduation from the program.
Devil Pups Youth Program for America was founded in 1954. U.S. Marines were given the name "Devil Dogs" in World War I by enemy troops due to their accomplishments on the battlefield and their determined spirit. The Devil Pups was derived from this history — and they lived like Marines too, staying in Marine Corps quarters, complying with hours and eating Marine Corps food.
