Kern County Teen Challenge is continuing its Fair Food Frenzy Curbside Fundraiser this weekend.
In the midst of the 2020 Kern County Fair being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Teen Challenge is serving up fair favorites apple and peach dumplings as well as popped kettle corn.
The curbside pickup is scheduled every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 20. Pickup times are between 2-8 p.m. at 301 E. Roberts Lane.
People can place orders on site, by calling 399-2273, or by emailing kern@teenchallenge.org.
