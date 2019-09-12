Kern County Taxpayers Association will host its 80th annual meeting on Dec. 11 with guest speaker, Senior Fellow and President Emeritus of California Forward Jim Mayer, according to a press release.
The meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bakersfield County Club.
Mayer will discuss "Transforming California" which is asking government to transform significantly due to changes brought by shifting demographics, increasing automation, globalization of finance and markets, and structural economic inequality. A question and answer session will follow the presentation, according to the release.
Tickets and sponsorship information is available at kerntaxpayers.org.
