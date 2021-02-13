Kern County has surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since COVID-19 was first documented here nearly a year ago.
The number was hit — and exceeded — Saturday, when the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported there have now been 100,025 cases in the county.
Public Health on Saturday reported 455 new cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 687 since the pandemic began.
The county department said 34,334 people have recovered from their illness, and 45,017 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 11,973 up to age 17; 60,498 people ages 18 to 49; 18,164 people ages 50 to 64; 9,322 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 240 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 57 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.