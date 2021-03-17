Kern County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

One year after COVID-19 touched down in Kern County, a grim milestone was reached on Wednesday: over 1,000 virus-related deaths have now been reported during that time.
In its daily update of COVID-19 data, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 17 new coronavirus deaths and 124 new cases on Wednesday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 1,010 since the pandemic began. Total cases are at 105,144 since the pandemic started a year ago.
Public Health reports 37,634 people have recovered from their illness, and 61,660 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,665 up to age 17; 63,433 ages 18 to 49; 19,172 people ages 50 to 64; 9,805 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 25 of those are in intensive care units.
This story will be updated