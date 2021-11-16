Kern County supervisors vote to keep districts largely the same

The Kern County Board of Supervisors has locked in its new district boundaries for the next 10 years.
In a 4-1 vote with Supervisor Leticia Perez dissenting, the board approved a map labeled Draft Plan A3 that makes only slight changes to the current boundaries. The board members made the selection over an alternative that would have drastically altered all districts in an effort to supposedly better represent local communities.
Discussion during Tuesday’s meeting centered on ethnicity and its ongoing place within local politics. The proceedings took place in the shadow of a 2016 lawsuit, which resulted in a federal court ruling that Kern County had illegally split the Latino vote among multiple districts.
The result of the lawsuit was the creation of a new District 4, meant to give Kern County’s historic farmworker communities a voice on the board. But the question of whether the districts drawn by the Board of Supervisors in 2018 fairly represents the local population persisted through this year’s redistricting process.
Supervisor David Couch, who had represented the old District 4, won two subsequent elections to remain on the board. In both elections, he was victorious over Latino candidates, and some members of the public brought up the lack of diversity on the board at Tuesday’s meeting.
“My daughter and unborn child shouldn’t have to look at this board in Kern County and not see more than Leticia Perez,” said Mercedes Macias during public comments. “This board is filled with white men and that is not a reflection of our community. Our community is incredibly diverse.”
The alternative map, drawn by the Equity Maps Coalition, an organization backed by the Dolores Huerta Foundation, would have created three districts with Latino majorities, although only two districts would have that majority among people of voting age.
However, it would have done so at the expense of District 4, which would have dropped from around 65 percent citizen voting Latinos to 58.8 percent.
The decrease caused concern among Kern County’s special counsel, who guided supervisors through the redistricting process.
“The concern with the Equity Coalition map is that it spreads that strength, that voting strength, in a manner that renders it less effective and perhaps not effective at all,” attorney Marguerite Leoni said during the meeting. “Yes, we have a growing Latino population, 50 percent or more. What we want to provide is opportunity, and the A3 map does that.”
Supervisors also brought up concern with the Equity Coalition map’s proposal to create one large district for all of eastern Kern as opposed to the two that represent the area’s north and south regions.
“In my opinion and the opinion of the majority of the constituents that I’ve talked to, uniting east Kern into one district would not be beneficial for their representation on the board,” Supervisor Phillip Peters said. “I believe that map A3 is the best option that we have.”
In explaining her choice to vote against map A3, Perez said she supported the Equity Maps Coalition.
“The quality of leadership is really what we should be consumed with,” she said. “Raising up leaders that recognize this is not a pathway to wealth, this is not a pathway to help your friends become wealthy. This is the people’s government, funded by the taxpayer and it belongs to the people. I believe that wholeheartedly and in that spirit, I support the Equity map.”