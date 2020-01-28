The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to dissolve the Board of Trade, an advisory board that was more than 100 years old, and whose efforts were recently tied to increasing tourism.
The unanimous vote follows a grand jury recommendation that supervisors follow through with dissolving the board. The grand jury claimed much of the board’s duties had been taken over by the County Administrative Office and the board existed “in name only.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county could accomplish more by shifting all of the board’s duties to the office he oversees.
“They are no longer providing the kind of value that requires their continued existence,” he said during the meeting.
For many years, the Board of Trade operated as its own department and helped advocate for the county’s economic development. However, the Kern Economic Development Corp. took on the board’s economic development role and the CAO’s Office absorbed much of the Board of Trade in 2012.
Alsop said all of the work that has been done by the Board of Trade in recent years will continue to occur, including the allocation of grant funding.
The county will create a Division of Countywide Communications to facilitate the shift away from the Board of Trade. Director of Countywide Communications Megan Person will become chief communications officer.
One member of the Board of Trade attended the meeting to protest the changes.
“This is not something we believe is the right thing to do,” said Linda Parker, who has served on the board since 2005. “We believe in what we did for tourism, marketing and filming for the last years that I have been on.”
She said the board has been pushing to hold a meeting for the last year and a half, but those calls remained unheeded by the county.
After a lengthy discussion, supervisors did follow through with dissolving the board.
Earlier in the day, supervisors withdrew the second reading of an ordinance that would have more closely aligned Kern Health Systems and the Kern County Hospital Authority.
