Kern County supervisors to stop hosting livestream of meetings on YouTube

Starting Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors is now only livestreaming its meeting on the county’s website, according to a news release Monday.
Kern County is no longer hosting its livestream of board meetings on YouTube due to the platform’s policy changes, according to Ally Soper, county PIO.
The livestream of Tuesday’s board meeting is available at kerncounty.com/government/board-of-supervisors/board-agenda-minutes-and-video.
Kern County will also continue to broadcast all board meetings on Kern Government Television.
For more information, contact Soper at 661-308-6805.