The Kern County Board of Supervisors are considering adding a cannabis ordinance to the March ballot, potentially setting up a battle between two initiatives that would legalize medical cannabis dispensaries throughout the county if passed.
Supervisors are scheduled to vote on Tuesday on placing a new medical marijuana initiative on the ballot.
Another initiative has already qualified for the ballot through a signature drive. Organizers of that initiative, the Central Valley Cannabis Association, have said they do not want the county to compete with them for votes.
“We absolutely 100 percent disagree with them putting their own measure on the ballot,” said association spokesperson Cecelia Packham. “That’s what happened last election and all the voters were so confused.”
During last November’s election, voters in Kern County had the choice between up to three marijuana ballot initiatives that would overturn bans on sales in the city and Kern County in subtly different ways.
All three measures failed, and marijuana advocates said the multiple choices led the vote to be split.
The Cannabis Association had hoped that its own initiative would be the only choice on the ballot for voters in March, offering a clearer option for voters.
County leaders, however, have worried about the Cannabis Association's initiative.
In June, when supervisors discussed the possibility of adding their own measure to the ballot, Supervisor Zack Scrivner said he wanted to place an ordinance on the ballot that gave medical patients a “legitimate” way to purchase the drug.
However, backers of Cannabis Association are weary of any county ordinance, claiming their own initiative was “perfect” for Kern County.
Both initiatives would only legalize medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated county areas.
The county’s ordinance would only allow for medical dispensaries in industrial zones, preventing stores from opening in retail or residential areas.
New dispensaries would be required to obtain a conditional use permit, an approval process that would require a hearing and public comment period before being issued.
There would be no limit to the amount of permits that could be issues, but setbacks of 1,000 feet would be enforced between dispensaries and buildings such as schools.
The Cannabis Association’s ordinance, which was initially organized by David Abbasi and Cecilia Latu, would essentially allow any of the medical dispensaries that had been open before Jan. 1, 2018 to reopen.
In an analysis, the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department said as many as 60 dispensaries would be allowed under the new ordinance, a number that is disputed by the association.
The dispensaries would be required to be 1,000 feet away from a school, but would not be subject to a conditional use permit.
Many of the dispensaries would be clustered in Oildale and Rosamond, according to the analysis, and cultivation would be allowed.
The county’s initiative will be discussed at the 2 p.m. meeting of the supervisors.
The Planning Department, which drafted the ordinance, recommends that supervisors place the initiative for the ballot.
If approved, the county would be free to submit the initiative to the Kern County Elections Department for the March ballot.
The ordinance would require one vote over 50 percent to overturn the ban.
