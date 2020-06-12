At its Tuesday meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider renaming a portion of East Cedar Street in the unincorporated Taft area after longtime businessman and Taft booster Bob Hampton.
The action is being taken in conjunction with the Taft City Council, which will consider renaming the portion of East Cedar Street within the city after the Supervisors make their decision.
Hampton, who died at the age of 82 in May, was a well-known teacher and entrepreneur in Taft. A graduate of Taft High School, Hampton played basketball for USC before returning to his hometown.
He was well respected in the community, known for his humor. He even played a bit-part in the movie “Flubber,” that he was known to joke about. In a county document advocating for the name change, the Planning and Natural Resources Department credited Hampton with starting the Westside Health Care Foundation, spearheading the Taft Oil Workers Monument, organizing community events and supporting the local chamber of commerce.
He owned and operated Westside Waste Management, which is located on East Cedar Street.
Supervisors will consider the name change during the 2 p.m. portion of their meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.