Kern County supervisors move forward with plan to reduce homeless encampments

Fire contracts

In addition to approving a new plan to reduce homeless encampments, Kern County Supervisors unanimously voted to accept new fire contracts with the cities of Delano, Shafter and Wasco.

The three cities use the Kern County Fire Department for fire protection, and the new contracts increase the amount they will have to pay over the next six years by a combined $4.3 million.

The county pursued the new contracts after an independent analysis found cities that contract for KCFD had been dramatically undercharged for years.

Delano, Shafter and Wasco are the first of nine cities to agree to new contracts. Negotiations continue with Arvin, Maricopa, McFarland, Ridgecrest, Taft and Tehachapi.