Kern County Superior Court won't require masks for vaccinated

Starting Monday, Kern County Superior Court will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a face mask to enter the courthouses, but still encourages masks.
People entering courthouses without a mask will be considered to have self-attested that they are fully vaccinated; proof can be requested, according to a court news release.
Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated will have to wear a face mask that snugly covers the nose and mouth at all times when in court buildings. Exceptions are allowed for eating and drinking or when an accommodation is required and approved, the news release said.
Jurors and prospective jurors will self-attest to their vaccination status, the courthouse said, but will be required to fill out a form.
The court noted that individual judicial officers can require that anyone in their courtroom be masked.
"The court continues to encourage all members of the public to continue to wear face masks as the health and safety of the court employees, litigants, attorneys, justice partners and the public are the court's priority," the news release said.