Kern County Superior Court to require masks

Anyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, entering a Kern County Superior Court building as of Tuesday must now wear an approved face mask that completely covers the nose and mouth of the wearer.
According to the courts, a mask should be secured to the head, with ties or ear loops. A mask should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face. Masks do not include face shields, gaiters, bandanas or scarves, according to a court news release.
Masks can be either manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material without slits, vents, exhalation valves or punctures.