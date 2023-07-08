Kern County Superior Court is getting a new court commissioner, which is a temporary judge appointed to the role.
Kevin Moran will be sworn in on July 31, according to a court news release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kern County Superior Court is getting a new court commissioner, which is a temporary judge appointed to the role.
Kevin Moran will be sworn in on July 31, according to a court news release.
Moran has served as a deputy public defender in Kern County for the past 15 years. He supervises other public defenders and has his own caseload of serious felony cases.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.