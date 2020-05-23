Kern County Superior Court has summoned jurors for the week of May 26, according to a notice sent out by the court Friday.
"The Kern Superior Court continues to monitor closely the evolving coronavirus situation," it said. "The court continues to take steps to ensure procedures meet federal, state and local guidelines. We are receiving important timely updates from the Department of Public Health and the Judicial Council of California. As the situation evolves, we may adjust precautionary measures, as warranted."
Changes include offering online registration at https://jury.kern.courts.ca.gov/login; calling fewer jurors at a time, and fewer to a courtroom at one time; and showing a recorded version of orientation.
Anyone entering the court buildings, including the jury assembly room, must wear a face covering, the notice said.
Also, anyone who was scheduled for jury duty between March 23 and May 18 will receive a new summons. Anyone who needs to reschedule can contact Jury Services at 868-4700 or WMJury@Kern.Courts.CA.Gov.
