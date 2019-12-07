The Kern County Superior Court is preparing a five-year strategic plan and is interested in public input.
A survey is available online at www.SurveyMonkey.com/r/KCSuperiorCourt.
Surveys must be completed by Dec. 19.
The strategic plan helps guide how to focus the use of limited resources to meet the courts designated mission.
