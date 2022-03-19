Kern County Superior Court seeks docents

Kern County Superior Court is accepting applications for docents, who answer basic questions and provide directions to the public.
Applications and information is available at https://www.kern.courts.ca.gov/general/docents.
Most docents commit to a three-hour shift once weekly. Shifts are scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1215 and 1415 Truxtun Ave. facilities and from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center.
Docents must be patient, be able to listen and communicate clearly, be able to read and be willing to help people from all walks of life, according to a court announcement. People who are bilingual, speaking English and Spanish, are encouraged to apply.
A routine background check is required. Training is provided.