Kern County Superior Court is responding to the coronavirus pandemic by restricting entry to only those required to appear and rescheduling civil case hearings.
All civil cases set for hearings in Kern County Superior Court between April 1 and May 20 are being rescheduled to a later date, according to an order issued Monday by Presiding Judge Judith K. Dulcich.
Entry to the courts has been restricted to people required to appear, their attorneys and witnesses subpoenaed to testify, in another order from Dulcich issued Monday.
That order said proceedings are limited now to those required to comply with defendants' constitutional rights and those that address health and safety issues and concerns about the jail population.
