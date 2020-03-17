Kern County Superior Court is postponing certain cases given emergency declarations and the "imminent threat of the spread" of COVID-19, a courts news release issued Tuesday evening said.
Only the following case types will be heard from Thursday through March 30: felony and misdemeanor criminal arraignments; felony preliminary hearings; felony sentencings; juvenile initial hearings for dependency and juvenile justice; family domestic violence temporary restraining orders; family law ex parte hearings; probate applications for temporary guardianship; probate applications for temporary conservatorship; civil harassment; and civil ex parte requests.
The courts said all other hearings will be rescheduled; notice will be sent to attorneys or parties who represent themselves.
Additionally, starting Wednesday, all clerks' windows are closed to the public until further notice, the court news release said. The “E-file” system and drop boxes will be available for filings.
The Family Law Facilitator, Family Court Services (mediation), Self-Help Center and Law Library are closed.
Attorneys who want to appear telephonically are to use the existing late line and state their intention to appear in the "reason" box, the court news release said.
Anyone with questions can go to the court website.
