The presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday amended an order on remote hearings for civil proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until further notice, the order said, all Metropolitan Limited and Unlimited Civil proceedings, with the exception of trials and mandatory settlement conferences, will be done via CourtCall or Zoom. Court Call can be reached at 888-882-6878, the order said. Instructions for accessing each courtroom's Zoom account are on the court website. The order said self-represented litigants who don't have a phone are exempt from the requirement and can appear in person.
The order went on to say proceedings in Metropolitan Division Small Claims and Unlawful Detainer Cases (Department 12) are not included in the order.
All mandatory settlement conferences will be done via Zoom.
All jury trials will be held in person, the order said. It said each judicial officer will decide whether court trials will be held in person or via Zoom.
Non-court participants should use "Audience Stream" under the "Remote Court Hearings" function to access non-confidential proceedings, the order said.