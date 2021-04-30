Kern County Superintendent of Schools to mark Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated May 3 to 7, and to mark the occasion, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools will honor Kern County's 48 Teacher of the Year district honorees with a series of videos.
They will be posted at 8 a.m. each morning on kern.org, on KCSOS’s social media platforms, and on the Kern Educational Television Network (KETN), Spectrum Channel 15 in Bakersfield.
There will be a virtual ceremony to name the Kern County Teachers of the year at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“These amazing honorees represent excellence in teaching from Kern’s school districts and are reflective of the education heroes who are working diligently to continue to help our students achieve during these unprecedented times,” Malaika Bryant, KCSOS director of educator development and data, said in a news release.
California Department of Education sponsors the annual California Teacher of the Year program. It is sponsored locally by Valley Strong Credit Union.