School employees in Kern County are officially next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. It's been a long wait for some educators — and their students — who haven't been back in their classrooms for almost a year, but the news is in some ways coming a little sooner than expected.
"It’s ramping up fast," said Kern County Superintendent of Schools Robert Meszaros. "We thought they wouldn’t be eligible until February."
Now that Phase 1b has begun and 65-year-olds are getting their vaccinations, school employees are the next priority for the COVID-19 vaccine under Tier 1.
There are somewhere between 22,000 to 25,000 people who work in the public education sector in Kern County, Meszaros said. That includes not just teachers but aides, custodial staff, bus drivers, administration and all the other certificated and classified staff that make a school district function.
This week the Kern County Superintendent of Schools held its first task force, co-led by Bakersfield City School District, to discuss how it would roll out COVID-19 vaccines to such a vast swath of school employees.
It's likely that few districts have the infrastructure to administer vaccines to employees themselves. Bakersfield City School District, which has its own school wellness centers, may be one of the few who may be able to.
it is a very nuanced process in terms of applying, required infrastructure, and logistics that would likely make it difficult for all but the largest of Kern County districts to pull off successfully.
While some districts might choose to go this route, the more viable options will likely be to partner through a countywide MOU with a third-party health care provider (or several providers) to administer the vaccination for the education sector, as they are already well positioned to administer vaccines.
But other smaller districts will likely partner through a countywide memorandum of understanding with one or several third-party health care providers, Meszaros said. That could mean, for instance, the county could partner with a hospital, urgent care or primary care clinic to host vaccination clinics.
"As vaccines become more readily available, it will become more clear," he said.
The mass vaccinations sites that are being hosted by Kern County Public Health Services, such as the ones being prepared at the Kern County Fairgrounds, will also be an important resource for many school employees as well, Meszaros said. And so are the approved COVID-19 vaccination locations at urgent cares, clinics and pharmacies around the county.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools is also surveying districts to find nurses on staff, whether licensed vocational nurse or registered nurses, who may be able to assist in vaccination clinics in the upcoming weeks. It's an all-hands-on-deck approach, Meszaros said.
The office is cautiously optimistic about school employees' eagerness to receive a vaccine. So far, 5,762 employees from 23 of Kern’s 47 district have responded: 59.5 percent have said that they're interested in being vaccinated as soon as they're eligible; 14.7 percent said they do not ever intend to be vaccinated; 25.7 percent said they are not interested in being vaccinated immediately, but may choose to at a later time.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has created a page that it is encouraging school employees to visit for updated information about vaccinations: https://kern.org/vaccine/
Details are scarce, but so far the website promises the next tier "will begin very soon," and that the vaccine will be free of charge in the forthcoming plan for school employees.