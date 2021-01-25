The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced that it will be holding a Virtual Education Fair for those interested in entering teaching or other positions in schools.
The event is Kern County's largest gatherings of school district recruiters. It will be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. It's an opportunity for those who are credentialed, intern-eligible or interested in teach to find out what kind of openings are available for the 2021-22 school year.
Districts will be looking for those with multiple subject, single subject and special education credentials; substitute teachers; speech pathologists, school nurse, school psychologists.
Many school districts are looking for Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers. Those who have a high school diploma or equivalent and at least three years experiences in the following industries are in need: agriculture and natural resources; arts, media, and entertainment; building and construction trades; business and finance; engineering and architecture; health science and medical technology; manufacturing and product development.
For more information, contact event coordinator Evelyn Feliciano at 636-4750.