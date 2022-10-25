 Skip to main content
Kern County students' scores dip in statewide testing

The latest release of standardized test scores from the state’s Department of Education reveal "learning loss," a commonly used term to describe the challenges faced by students due to disruptions in their classroom instruction, has been felt widely by Kern districts across all levels. 

“The pandemic has been extremely challenging on so many levels, and it was anticipated there would be a direct correlation to academic progress,” said Mary Barlow, Kern County superintendent of schools. “Our collective education community — educators, parents, and students — has worked diligently and collaboratively since the onset of the pandemic on numerous strategies to help mitigate learning gaps and we will continue to do so moving forward.”

