Kern County students compete in History Day

Students who have been preparing historical papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites since the beginning of the school year competed Saturday in the 39th annual Kern County History Day.
This year’s theme was Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.
Those with the highest scores in each category during the competition held at the Larry E. Reider Educational Center are eligible to participate in California History Day on May 6 and 7 in Rocklin, Calif., according to a Kern County Superintendent of Schools news release. Those who win there can go on to National History Day in June in Maryland.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, which presents and sponsors the local contest, the following students are eligible to participate in California History Day:
Historical Papers Junior Division
Liam McCauley, Warren Junior High School
Individual Documentary Junior Division
Ella Porter, St. Francis Parish School
Peyton Rivera, Fruitvale Junior High School
Group Documentary Junior Division
Katie Wegis, Gabriella Bartolotti, Kaiya Wilson and Chloee Allison, St. Francis Parish School
Individual Performance Senior Division
Alexander Fan, Centennial High School
Group Performance Junior Division
Gurleen Toor and Yuvraj Toor, Warren Junior High School
Individual Website Junior Division
Brooklyn Houx, Standard Middle High School
Maxwell Erfanian, Warren Junior High School
Samriddhi Singh, Warren Junior High School
Individual Website Senior Division
Ananya Jain, Stockdale High School
Candice Lee, Stockdale High School
Anjana Chandrasekhar, Stockdale High School
Group Website Senior Division
Bhargavi Gulia and Manav Gulia, Centennial High School
Sanskriti Singh and Charita Surredi, Stockdale High School
Individual Exhibit Junior Division
Sophia Kaufman, Warren Junior High School
Enice Hipolito, Mountain View Middle School
John Paul Pacheco, Warren Junior High School