 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County students compete in History Day

History Day Alex Fan 2022.jpg

Centennial High School Student Alexander Fan competed in the Individual Performance Senior Division.

 Courtesy of KCSOS

Students who have been preparing historical papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites since the beginning of the school year competed Saturday in the 39th annual Kern County History Day.

This year’s theme was Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.

Those with the highest scores in each category during the competition held at the Larry E. Reider Educational Center are eligible to participate in California History Day on May 6 and 7 in Rocklin, Calif., according to a Kern County Superintendent of Schools news release. Those who win there can go on to National History Day in June in Maryland.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, which presents and sponsors the local contest, the following students are eligible to participate in California History Day:

Historical Papers Junior Division

Liam McCauley, Warren Junior High School

Individual Documentary Junior Division

Ella Porter, St. Francis Parish School

Peyton Rivera, Fruitvale Junior High School

Group Documentary Junior Division

Katie Wegis, Gabriella Bartolotti, Kaiya Wilson and Chloee Allison, St. Francis Parish School

Individual Performance Senior Division

Alexander Fan, Centennial High School

Group Performance Junior Division

Gurleen Toor and Yuvraj Toor, Warren Junior High School

Individual Website Junior Division

Brooklyn Houx, Standard Middle High School

Maxwell Erfanian, Warren Junior High School

Samriddhi Singh, Warren Junior High School

Individual Website Senior Division

Ananya Jain, Stockdale High School

Candice Lee, Stockdale High School

Anjana Chandrasekhar, Stockdale High School

Group Website Senior Division

Bhargavi Gulia and Manav Gulia, Centennial High School

Sanskriti Singh and Charita Surredi,  Stockdale High School

Individual Exhibit Junior Division

Sophia Kaufman, Warren Junior High School

Enice Hipolito, Mountain View Middle School

John Paul Pacheco, Warren Junior High School

Coronavirus Cases