Kern County spotlights mental health throughout September to break stigma

Several mental health facilities throughout Bakersfield have announced a series of events to recognize National Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month throughout September.
Some events scheduled by Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services include a vigil at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to honor the memory of those who have died by suicide. It will take place at Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Center, located at 2001 28th St.
Another example is the seventh annual walk organized by nonprofit Save a Life Today (SALT) Stomp out Suicide Walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway.
The goal of such events for SALT founder Ellen Eggert is to reduce the rate of suicide by dispelling any stigma and educating the public. Many individuals enduring suicidal thoughts believe they are alone and cannot recover.
“Many people won't come to you because they're afraid of being judged,” Eggert said. “It's OK to ask for help.”
Stigma derives from fear, lack of awareness and information about a certain topic, said Ana Olvera, the substance use disorder division administrator for Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services. The community must understand that a mental illness is treatable and is not a moral failing — rather, it should be considered like any other ailment such as hypertension or asthma, she added.
Open conversations between family members can potentially save a life, Eggert added. Many people falsely believe that if suicide is discussed, then the idea will germinate and potentially push a person toward self-harm, she said.
“When you talk to them about alcohol and drugs, do they automatically go out and do it?” Eggert says to those who misunderstand. “No — it’s a safety net when your children know they can talk to you if they're having thoughts.”
Angel Galvez, the CEO of Bakersfield American Indian Health Project, partnered with SALT for the Sept. 11 walk because these events help community members visualize how suicide does not discriminate and can affect any race or gender, he said. The walk also brings ease to those who feel alone in their journey.
“The SALT walk is to really advocate for those perhaps more lost in this journey, but also celebrate that their voices will not go unheard,” Galvez said.
Galvez said suicide rates among the American Indian community are higher than other demographics. More than 220 tribes are represented in Kern County, he added.
Society should also become aware of survivors of suicide loss and survivors of suicide attempts, Eggert said. Survivors of suicide loss encounter complicated grief because many individuals blame themselves when family members die by suicide. This is unhealthy, Eggert said. For these loss survivors, banding together with other similar individuals helps jump-start the healing process.
For survivors of a suicide attempt, there is life and hope afterward, Eggert said.
Eggert, who runs the suicide hotline for Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, said it received more phone calls from adolescents throughout the pandemic. Isolation and fear sprouted distress and despair among many, potentially contributing to the uptick, she said.
Olvera said the number of suicides decreased in 2020, and she is unsure why. However, overdoses throughout the United States increased, she added.
Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will change its lights purple in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month until the end of September, said Cornelio Gutierrez-Lozano, the community liaison with the hospital. The facility will also televise an evening of hope from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 on KGET-TV17 to inform the public about available mental health resources.
Throughout September, the Kern County Administrative Building is illuminated in purple and teal, the colors representing National Suicide Prevention Month and Recovery Month, said Mitchall Patel, the public information officer for Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services.
Displaying these colors helps people wonder about the meaning behind the lights and motivates them to research their importance, Olvera said.
“Just because someone has an addiction or mental illness doesn't mean they're doomed,” Olvera said. “There's definitely hope for having them live a productive and successful and happy life.