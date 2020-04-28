Kern County’s 2018 Spelling Bee Champion Sydney Cho will be offering free tutoring to Kern County students who are completing schoolwork at home.
Cho, now a sophomore in high school, will be offering tutoring to both elementary and middle school students through Google Docs, email, WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime and Zoom to adhere to social distancing. Cho will start with math subjects first and see what other needs might arise as he works with students who are interested.
“Education opens so many opportunities in life, but not everybody has the access to the same resources. So, I want to help however I can to reduce that resource gap by spreading the benefits I have received from my education," Cho said in a news release. "Even if I don’t know everything, I hope even the smallest gesture will mean something to students needing a little extra help."
Cho was a 13-year-old Norris Middle School student when he won the title of Kern County Spelling Bee Champion in 2018.
He has also been busy helping others during the pandemic by delivering food to families in need.
Students interested in receiving help can reach out to Cho via email sydneyspeller66@gmail.com. Hours of availability and platform to use will need to be mutually agreed upon once the student contacts him.
