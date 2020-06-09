Kern County Public Works has officially reopened the Stop ‘n’ Shop Program located at the Kern County Special Waste Facility in Bakersfield.
The Stop ‘n’ Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays only.
The Stop ‘n’ Shop is a reuse and recycling program that offers the community an opportunity to collect a variety of used paints, household cleaners, pool chemicals, pesticides and more free of charge.
The Kern County Special Waste Facility is located on 4951 Standard St. This facility specializes in disposing of harmful household hazardous waste such as batteries, home-generated sharps, paints and fluorescent bulbs.
Portions of these products are often placed on the shelves of the Stop ‘n’ Shop and are available for free in limited quantities.
Maximum weight allowed is 50 pounds per week per vehicle, not per person. An individual can only come once a week, even if they do not take 50 pounds, and shop only for 10 minutes.
Children and pets are not allowed in the Stop ‘n’ Shop area, and no walk-ins are allowed.
Visitors are recommended to wear face coverings. Only one shopper per vehicle is allowed to shop, and the Stop ‘n’ Shop may be shut down at any time without notice.
The Kern County Special Waste Facility is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to receive any household residential hazardous waste. A drive-thru service is available where the public can discard household hazardous waste including fluorescent lights, batteries, automotive products as well as electronic devices.
For more information, visit www.kernpublicworks.com.
