Kern County Sheriff's Office seeking cadets for corrections officer course

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking student cadets for its upcoming Corrections Officer CORE Course.
The STC Detentions CORE Academy is scheduled for March. The CORE Academy will run Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Kern Regional Training Center, located at 962 Norris Road, in Bakersfield.
Anyone interested has to first sign up for the STC CORE Entry Level Exam, according to a KCSO news release. Seating is limited, and applicants can RSVP by calling 661-868-1677 or emailing RTC@kernsheriff.org.
The upcoming time and dates for the exam are: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15; 5 p.m. Jan. 18; 9 a.m. Jan. 22; 5 p.m. Jan. 25; and 9 a.m. Jan. 29