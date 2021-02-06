The Kern County Sheriff's Office on Saturday reopened visiting at its jails, saying that after implementing additional COVID-19 safety measures, it's "now in a position to reopen public visitation on a modified scale."
KCSO outlined the procedures in a Facebook post that said:
Lerdo Justice Facility:
• Schedule an appointment at:https://securustech.net/
• Visiting hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
• No children will be allowed during this initial phase. Inmates will be allowed two adult visitors at their visitation session.
• Visiting days are based on the inmate’s last name: A-F (Tuesday and Friday), G-M (Wednesday and Saturday), and N-Z (Sunday and Thursday).
Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility:
• Call 391-7871 on weekdays from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and a staff member will work with you to schedule an appointment.
• Visiting hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday.
• No children will be allowed during this initial phase. Inmates will be allowed two adult visitors at their visitation session.
Central Receiving Facility:
• Visits will be by appointment only by calling 868-6850.
• Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday based on the inmate’s last name: A-M on Saturdays and N-Z on Sundays.
• No children will be allowed during this initial phase. Inmates will be allowed two adult visitors at their visitation session.
Visiting rules are at https://www.kernsheriff.org/Lerdo_Facilities.