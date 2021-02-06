1537523374-data.jpg-3

The bright orange jail pants inmates wear are seen in a classroom where Kern County Mental Health counselors are doing a Lerdo Jail in-custody drug rehab program for inmates.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian

The Kern County Sheriff's Office on Saturday reopened visiting at its jails, saying that after implementing additional COVID-19 safety measures, it's "now in a position to reopen public visitation on a modified scale."

KCSO outlined the procedures in a Facebook post that said:

Lerdo Justice Facility:

• Schedule an appointment at:https://securustech.net/

• Visiting hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

• No children will be allowed during this initial phase. Inmates will be allowed two adult visitors at their visitation session.

• Visiting days are based on the inmate’s last name: A-F (Tuesday and Friday), G-M (Wednesday and Saturday), and N-Z (Sunday and Thursday).

Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility:

• Call 391-7871 on weekdays from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and a staff member will work with you to schedule an appointment.

• Visiting hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday.

• No children will be allowed during this initial phase. Inmates will be allowed two adult visitors at their visitation session.

Central Receiving Facility:

• Visits will be by appointment only by calling 868-6850.

• Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday based on the inmate’s last name: A-M on Saturdays and N-Z on Sundays.

• No children will be allowed during this initial phase. Inmates will be allowed two adult visitors at their visitation session.

Visiting rules are at https://www.kernsheriff.org/Lerdo_Facilities.