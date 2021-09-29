Kern County Sheriff's Office promotes 21 on Wednesday

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office promoted 21 personnel Wednesday.
In a ceremony closed to the public, Sheriff Donny Youngblood offered fist bumps to each individual in lieu of a handshake. Youngblood concluded the ceremony by commending each person for being a shining example for the younger population, because each represents the future for the department.
“We really, really need that role model right now,” Youngblood said at the ceremony. “Any negativity — just ignore (it) because you are doing the right thing for the right reasons. We are extremely proud to be your command staff because you all make us look good.”
The following people were promoted to these positions:
Detentions Lt. Dustin Alkire
Detentions Lt. Dixie Walters
Sgt. Mark Chambless
Senior Deputy Zef Barron
Senior Deputy Robert Batchar
Senior Deputy Benjamin Boyles
Senior Deputy Bobby-Joe Gafford
Senior Deputy David George
Senior Deputy Angelo Gonzalez
Senior Deputy Tylar Jauch
Senior Deputy Don Paul Keith
Senior Deputy Erik Loera Medina
Senior Deputy Jamess Orr
Senior Deputy Tae Park
Senior Deputy Joshua Shotwell
Detentions Senior Deputy Adam Bailey
Detentions Senior Deputy Michael Robles
Detentions Senior Deputy Daniel Wilson
Supervising Deputy Coroner Jose Gomez
Technology Services Manager Chris Mulanax
Identification Technician Robert Whelchel