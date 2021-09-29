You have permission to edit this article.
Kern County Sheriff's Office promotes 21 on Wednesday

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office promoted 21 personnel Wednesday.

In a ceremony closed to the public, Sheriff Donny Youngblood offered fist bumps to each individual in lieu of a handshake. Youngblood concluded the ceremony by commending each person for being a shining example for the younger population, because each represents the future for the department.

“We really, really need that role model right now,” Youngblood said at the ceremony. “Any negativity — just ignore (it) because you are doing the right thing for the right reasons. We are extremely proud to be your command staff because you all make us look good.”

The following people were promoted to these positions:

Detentions Lt. Dustin Alkire

Detentions Lt. Dixie Walters

Sgt. Mark Chambless

Senior Deputy Zef Barron

Senior Deputy Robert Batchar

Senior Deputy Benjamin Boyles

Senior Deputy Bobby-Joe Gafford

Senior Deputy David George

Senior Deputy Angelo Gonzalez

Senior Deputy Tylar Jauch

Senior Deputy Don Paul Keith

Senior Deputy Erik Loera Medina

Senior Deputy Jamess Orr

Senior Deputy Tae Park

Senior Deputy Joshua Shotwell

Detentions Senior Deputy Adam Bailey

Detentions Senior Deputy Michael Robles

Detentions Senior Deputy Daniel Wilson

Supervising Deputy Coroner Jose Gomez

Technology Services Manager Chris Mulanax

Identification Technician Robert Whelchel

