Kern County Sheriff's Office promotes 20 during ceremony

Thunderous applause from beaming families and officials alike filled the Kern County Sheriff’s Office auditorium Tuesday as 20 individuals within the ranks were promoted.
The list of promotions ranged widely, from upper-level staffing — a chief deputy, lieutenants and sergeants — to a maintenance worker.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood’s opening remarks commemorated the ability to gather in person and resume normal functions. The promotion ceremony was the first event of its nature held in person since the coronavirus pandemic began, Youngblood said.
“We haven’t been able to do this in so long — we needed it,” Youngblood added. “It was really exciting. New leadership, new eyes (are) always good.”
The first promotion of the event celebrated now-Chief Deputy Adam Plugge. Chief deputies rank number four within the sheriff’s office. Plugge was assigned to the law enforcement bureau, which oversees all uniformed patrol and some civilian workers.
Plugge previously worked for the Ridgecrest Police Department, before joining the sheriff’s department, said Undersheriff Doug Jauch. Throughout his 23-year career, Plugge oversaw the implementation of fixed cameras within the Central Receiving Facility, the Kern County Sheriff’s location for receiving inmates before their initial court date. Plugge also completed purchasing body cameras for staff.
“I am hoping that I will be able to better the organization with my promotion,” Plugge said. “If (people) work hard and do the right thing, they can succeed in this organization.”
Plugge added that he hopes to be a positive influence for his peers and staff as law enforcement faces heightened scrutiny in society.
“We’re trying to improve ourselves (by) taking input from the community to try to better ourselves so we can do the best job we can, for the people that we serve,” Plugge said.
Plugge mainly prioritizes hiring new officers, as law enforcement agencies nationwide encounter worker shortages.
“Staffing within our department is struggling,” Plugge said. “We are down numerous positions.”
Newly-appointed Sgt. David Rutter echoed Plugge’s sentiments regarding law enforcement’s perception in the public.
“Hopefully, by doing our job correctly and well, the perception will change,” Rutter said. “Lead by example — I think is the most important thing. If we maintain a positive image and do the things that we are supposed to do ... our troops will follow.”
Detentions Lt. Shannon Hixson said her promotion reflects many years of hard work.
“For me, it means 21 years of accomplishment,” Hixson said. “For my classification, this is as far as it goes. To get here is an extremely proud moment in my career.”
Youngblood concluded the event by emphasizing that nearly all of those receiving a promotion are college-educated, which elevates the department's ability to serve the public.
“Twenty years ago, 25 years ago, nobody had a degree in this organization,” Youngblood said in his closing remarks. “It’s really exciting for me to see that. We’ve become a better educated department; we’ve become a better department.”
A college education allows officials to adopt a broader perspective, Youngblood added.
“When you go to college, you get people that see the world differently than you do,” Youngblood said. “That perspective helps you … empathize with people better than you could before. That is an important part of what we do.”