Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder-suicide on Hughes Lane

Kern County sheriff's deputies responded Sunday morning to a home in the 300 block of Hughes Lane, near Brite Street, for a report of a shooting, according to KCSO Public Information Officer Danielle Kernkamp.
Upon arrival, deputies located a dead woman inside of the home and a man was found in a vehicle outside of the home. A firearm was also located at the scene.
KCSO is currently investigating the case as a suspected murder-suicide.
Homicide detectives are on scene, and no further information was available as it is currently an active investigation. The identity of the decedents were not released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.