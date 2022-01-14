Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating in-custody death

Kern County Sheriff’s Office detentions deputies from the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility found a male inmate lying on the floor of his housing cell unresponsive and not breathing around 5:25 a.m. Friday, according to a KCSO news release.
Detentions staff immediately initiated a medical priority and began performing life-saving measures on the inmate.
Custody nursing staff responded, as well as the Kern County Fire Department and Hall’s Ambulance personnel. Despite performing life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced deceased. The inmate was housed alone within his own cell, the release stated.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives responded to conduct the investigation. Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are tasked with investigating all in-custody deaths that occur within the Sheriff’s Office detentions facilities. The initial investigation, which is still continuing, reveals no evidence of external trauma to the inmate’s body. It is unknown at this time if the inmate had any existing medical conditions.
The investigation is ongoing. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death, as well as release the inmate’s name once next of kin are notified.