The Kern County Sheriff's Office has entered into a "major settlement" with the California Department of Justice, requiring more than a dozen reforms of KCSO practices.
The settlement was reached after a four-year investigation into civil rights violations at the Sheriff's Office. In a complaint filed in Kern County Superior Court, the Justice Department alleges KCSO did deprive citizens of their constitutional rights. Still, as part of the agreement, the county of Kern and the Sheriff's Office were allowed to officially deny the Justice Department's complaint.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra positioned the settlement as a productive step in the right direction that allows the Justice Department to enact reforms with the cooperation of KCSO.
“We’ve entered a new era for policing in America. Accountability and transparency are drivers of today’s reform and many in law enforcement in California are accepting the challenge,” Becerra said in a news release. “Today’s settlement with the Sheriff’s Office is a critical step in helping rebuild trust and partnership in Kern County. It won’t happen overnight, and we’ll all have to stay on task. But, these are the steps our communities want to see us launch for safer neighborhoods. We look forward to working with Sheriff Youngblood and Kern County’s civic leaders to make today’s settlement a success.”
