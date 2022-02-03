 Skip to main content
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest man in connection to fatal Ridgecrest shooting

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a fatal Jan. 17 shooting in Ridgecrest.

Sidney Maiden, 32, was arrested Jan. 26 by the Ridgecrest Police Department on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a felon and threats with intent to terrorize, according to a statement released Thursday.

Ridgecrest deputies responded to the 4500 block of Drummond Avenue in Ridgecrest for the report of a victim of a shooting at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to a KCSO news release.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Through their investigation, deputies discovered the victim was taken to a local hospital by a private party before they arrived.

The victim, Junior Enrique Galang, 26, of Ridgecrest, was pronounced dead at 7:46 a.m. by medical personnel at Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center, according to the Kern County coroner's office.

Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

