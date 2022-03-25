Kern County Sheriff's Mounted Posse offering scholarships

The Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse is offering three $500 scholarships for high school seniors who are interested in studying agriculture, according to the group.
“We want to help support young aspiring ag-related students and do what we can to help Kern County,” said posse member Lt. Daron Hobson.
The group, a nonprofit that largely performs ceremonial duties for the Sheriff’s Office, is looking to support students who will be studying farming, ag engineering, any type of ranching — “really anything that is ag-related,” Hobson added.
The applications must be mailed by April 8, Hobson said, adding the winners would be announced April 23.
Information on the posse and the scholarship application are available at www.kcs-mp.com.
Anyone with questions about the application can contact Hobson at 661-332-8331.