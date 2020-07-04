Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at 11:12 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Smith Street and Jastro Avenue, according to a police report. Deputies found a man who suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.
Lifesaving measures were performed and emergency medical services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
