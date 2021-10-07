Kern County Sheriff's Department to hold National Night Out

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced it is hosting its annual National Night Out event at its headquarters on Oct. 21
It bills the free event as an opportunity to promote safety and build relationships with the community.
All of the office's specialized units, such as the SWAT, bomb squad, search and rescue teams and crisis negotiations unit, will have booths or hands-on activities for the public. There will be a tour of the air support unit to learn about the helicopters and airplanes. There will also be a K-9 demonstration.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be a free raffle with prizes that include a bike.
Kern County Sheriff's headquarters is located at 1350 Norris Road. There will be public parking available at 962 Norris Road and at 1400 Norris Road. The event will last from 5:30 to 7 p.m.