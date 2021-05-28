Kern County Sheriff’s Office updates number of lives lost to the Kern River

Located at the mouth of the canyon stands a sign familiar to many — the total number of deaths from the Kern River since 1968. Friday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office changed the latest number of 307, adding eight more, for a total of 315.
“We do this just to commemorate the lives that have passed in the river and to show how dangerous the river can be,” said KCSO Sgt. Kevin Kimmel, the Search and Rescue coordinator.
While the sign is updated every year, Kimmel said “it's sad. Everybody’s lost loved ones, family members — mothers, fathers, children.”
And with the Memorial Day weekend, concerns loom, even as they do throughout the year.
“We’re always concerned, every day with the river. Doesn’t matter the time of the year,” the sergeant said.
People tend to overestimate their ability to take on the river, and it isn’t just out-of-towners who have become the statistics.
“It’s about 50-50,” Kimmel said of the number of Kern residents who have lost their lives in the river and those from other areas. People may overestimate their swimming abilities and not realize how powerful the river really is.
While the river is low at the moment, Kimmel said it’s flowing at just under 400 cubic feet per second.
“You will not be able to fight it and swim up river, if you’re trying to get back out. If you fall into the river, go with the flow and try to make yourself to one side of the river or the other to get out," Kimmel said.
Visitors going to the river to fish or engage in recreational activities with their families are advised to be safe and monitor children who are with them.
“Please stay out of the river if you can. If you’re going to get in the river, please use personal flotation devices,” said Kimmel.
Kimmel also advises that if you consume alcohol, don't get it in any body of water as alcohol impairs judgment and the “ability to safely navigate the body of water that you’re in.”
If someone spots another person who falls in the river, Kimmel said to “keep an eye on the person, but don’t get in the water. Search and Rescue will come out and do a rescue. They’re trained to do that.”
“The statistics don’t lie. There’s a reason we keep this up here. It shows that people have overestimated their ability to swim and overestimated the current in the river as it is. Right now it is low, but it is still strong,” added Kimmel.